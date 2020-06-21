HELEN ROOSEVELT
ROOSEVELT--Helen Catherine Daae nee Sparrow, also known as "Offie", born November 6, 1927, passed away in New York City May 25, 2020 due to COVID complications. She is survived by her children, Robert, Andrew, and Cordelia; her grandchildren Eloise and Archie, and her stepchildren Elizabeth, Frances, and Milo Jones. Due to the pandemic no memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: cornellleukemia.com/ leukemia-fighters/


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
