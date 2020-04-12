Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN ROSSLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSSLER--Helen C. Helen Rossler, New York City Public School teacher of more than 30 years and devoted church parishioner and family member, peacefully passed on Thursday, April 9th in New City, NY, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Helen led a life dedicated to her family, to her church, and to education. Born in the Bronx in 1938 to Anna and James Noonan, she grew up within a large Irish family that bridged the tightly knit rural community of Sainte-Agathe outside of Quebec City, Canada, and the tightly knit urban communities near Yankee Stadium and, later, Co-op City in the Bronx. She attended Mount St. Ursula Academy and Marymount Manhattan College where she became surrounded by a group of friends who remained at her side throughout her life. In 1962, she married Alan Rossler, also a teacher, in the Bronx and raised three children there. As a New York City Public School teacher, she was fiercely proud of her students and admired by her colleagues. Fluent in French from her Quebec connections, she often taught to the immigrant communities that paralleled her own family's odyssey. She was dedicated to documenting her ancestry and became her family's historian and served to organize the annual cousins' reunions and was instrumental in creating a book chronicling the history of Saint-Agathe families. Devoutly Catholic, Helen was most recently a member of St. Michael's parish in Cranford, NJ where she was active with the Rosary Society. Helen was predeceased by her husband Alan. She is survived by her children, Stephen, Peter, Anne Marie (Robertson), and her grandchildren, Andrew and Megan Robertson as well as a large network of cousins and their children and grandchildren. Helen will be buried at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York, in a private burial. A memorial service will follow when possible and will be announced.



