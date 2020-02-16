STEIN--Helen Fischbach. Age 106, born in 1913, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. Loving wife for 67 years of the late Harry B. Stein. Predeceased by daughter Juliet, she is survived by daughter Judge Susan S. Danoff (Martin) and daughter Nina S. Wolf (Irwin), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Raised in Sea Gate, Brooklyn, she was a graduate of James Madison High School and attended New York University, where she met Harry. She was a remarkable woman of grace and elegance, a world traveler, a voracious reader, a cracker-jack bridge player, and an avid golfer. A true New Yorker, she loved the opera, theater, ballet, and art museums, and had elegant taste in home decor and fashion. Cherished by her family, she lived life being positive, joyful, and fiercely independent. She was proud of her suffragette mother and marveled at space travel and the computer age. Private funeral at Riverside Memorial Chapel. Donations may be made to Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York, 1 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.



