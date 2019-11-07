Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Suzanne Levine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1954 - 2019

LEVINE, Helen Suzanne, 65, of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away on November 7, 2019 after struggling with cancer since 2017. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 18, 1954, she was active in the Girl Scouts into her teen years, serving as a summer camp counselor. Helen was a skilled flutist and member of the marching band while at Matawan High School, graduating in 1971. She studied economics and computer science at Douglass College, graduating in 1975 and joining Exxon upon graduation, where she did groundbreaking R&D on the early longitudinal databases used to correlate worker exposure to different chemicals with subsequent cancer incidence. Exxon used this R&D to significantly improve worker health and safety, sharing these practices across the chemical industry, and winning a citation from the US Occupational Health and Safety Administration. Helen went to Booz, Allen, where she was a healthcare data consultant and later co-founded Healthcare Management Counselors, which helped hospitals implement and operate complex data systems. Helen is survived by Julia, her daughter, Bernard Groveman and Barbara Ancona, her brother and sister-in-law, and four nieces and nephews, Tamar, Ethan, Benjamin and Hannah Groveman. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Girl Scouts (www.GirlScouts.org), Douglass College (Douglass.Rutgers.edu), NYU Langone Medical Center (www.NYULangone.org) or The Metropolitan Opera (www.metopera.org).

