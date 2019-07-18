Helen T. Lombardi was born the daughter of Catherine and John Murphy in Jersey City on Sept.18, 1929. She grew up in the Bronx, NYC, married and lived in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan where she also worked. As the Assistant to the Principal, Helen brought a Performing Arts Program into a Brooklyn Public School. Helen was early "career women" on Wall Street where she worked as the office manager of the brokerage firm P.F. Fox & Co. and had a winning way in managing traders, the back office, as well as having an incredible rapport with clientele such as Walter Hoving of Tiffany & Co., Sir James Goldsmith, and HRH the Prince & Princess of Denmark. In the 1980s she worked as a principal career placement consultant with her dear friend Jane Hurley of Hurley-North, Inc. and in the 1990s with other dear lifetime friends Lois Pearce and Pearce Associates. In retirement she lovingly cared for the Breen children, Margaret Bellon, and Christopher Pavlides. Sadly, her beloved daughter Maria Young of Manhasset passed away in 2011. It was the one great loss of her life. After peacefully receiving Hospice care at her home, Helen passed on July 8, 2019 in Northwell's Trunz Palliative Care Unit in Manhasset. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joseph & Regina Lombardi of Manhattan, her five grandchildren: Michael (Molly), Kevin (Emily), and Ryan Young (Mallory), and Katherine and Chloe Lombardi, and three great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Grier, and Caroline Young. Her life was built on the pillars of Faith, Family, & Friends. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed. A Mass will be held this Saturday July 20th at St. Peter's 1321 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington, N.Y. @ 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Helen's memory to the Maria Young Memorial Fund at the Lustgarten Foundation (lustgarten.org &/or (stjude.org).
Published on NYTimes.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019