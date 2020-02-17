TEPPER--Helen nee Lepolstat, of New York, NY passed away on February 15, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Tepper, mother of Mark Tepper (deceased), Kenneth Tepper, and Jill Cadman, grandmother of Drew, Evan, Halley, Russell, Jordan, and Luke, great-grand- mother of Solomon, Raye, and Isaac. A true New Yorker with an irrepressible spirit and elegant style, Helen was a world traveler who enjoyed people and life to the fullest. Funeral service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2020