HELEN WRIGHT

WRIGHT--Helen Mann. On September 5, Helen Mann Wright passed away peacefully at 95 years. The eldest of five children born to Helen and Henry Mann, Helen resided in New York City and East Hampton. She married John Wright in 1949 and divorced in 1955. She oversaw public relations for E. Leitz, Inc. of North America and was editor of Leica Photography Magazine connecting her to the vibrant arts community in New York in the 1960's. She was a close friend, adviser and confidant of photographer Henri Cartier- Bresson from the early 1960's until his death in 2004 serving as his agent in North America and liaison to museums and galleries. An avid traveler, she accompanied Cartier- Bresson on several of his photographic journeys. Helen was a passionate patron of the New York City Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera. She was much admired in New York cultural circles for her taste, elegance and sparkling intelligence. She is survived by her children, Michael Wright, Christopher Wright and Cela Wright Hobbs; a sister, Dickie Cummins, five grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in East Hampton, NY in the spring of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store