ZIMMER--Helen F. June 4, 1931 - April 12, 2020. Beautiful, vibrant, social butterfly with loving, generous heart and amazing fortitude was laid to rest on April 16th at Beth David Cemetery. An avid New Yorker who relished opera, ballet, New York Yankees, Strand Bookstore, and above all her family. Loving wife of Abram (deceased), daughter of Dora (Klarman) and Harry Moskowitz (deceased). Survived by devoted children Karen, Jon (Kathryn), Renata (Randal); cherished grandchildren Kaitlin, Dylan Kate (Jeffrey), Kyra; sisters Sandra (Perry, deceased), Barbara (William), in-law Rosalie; brothers Dennis (Evelyn), Jeffrey (Cheryl); many nieces, nephews, friends. Predeceased by siblings Ruth, Rosalie, Gertrude, Morris, Raymond, George, Hillard, spouses. Forever in our hearts.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store