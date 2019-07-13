Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELENE CRANER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRANER--Helene F. Age 77, of New York City, New York, died July 2, 2019. She was born the daughter of Bertram and Matilda Flicher on September 10, 1941 in New York City. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, and friend, Helene had a distinguished career for over 30 years as a social worker and trusted advocate for children with special needs. She was a graduate of Hunter College High School, Connecticut College, and Columbia University School of Social Work. She was married for 54 years to her beloved late husband, Mitchel, and she is survived by her loving children Andrew and Matthew, her treasured daughter-in-law Katharine, and her cherished grandchildren Jake and Alexis. Helene was a woman of rare intelligence, wonderful humor, compassion, and elegance. She enjoyed numerous adventures traveling the world and taking in all of New York City's culture. She was a Co- Founder and Associate Director of Resources of Children with Special Needs, Inc. (now INCLUDE NYC), where she advocated tirelessly on behalf of families with children with special needs. She also was a dedicated member of the Board of Directors of the Reece School for more than 40 years. Helene's kindness and generosity to her friends was unmatched, and she meaningfully impacted the lives of so many people. Her warmth, passion for life, and grace will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The funeral service took place on July 8 at Plaza Jewish Community Center. Donations in honor of Helene may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and INCLUDE NYC.



