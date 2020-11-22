1/
HELENE GROSSMAN
GROSSMAN-- Helene Dubrow. Born February 23, 1936 in Miami, Florida, died November 19, 2020 in New York, NY. Helene was a proud and elegant longtime New Yorker who never lost her love for sand and sun. Beloved mother of Gregory Stahl, Thomas Grossman and Elizabeth Wangensteen. Adored grandmother to Nathan, Viktoria, George, Leo and Eleanor. Helene had a distinguished career in healthcare at the Hebrew Home for the Aged at Riverdale. Family only memorial. Donations may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
