HERZIG--Helene died peacefully at her home in Port Washington on April 4, 2020. Born to Cecelia and Abel Phillips in Bethlehem, PA, Helene married Philip Herzig and moved to Great Neck in 1949, where she remained until 2015. She was devoted to her Alma Mater, Mount Holyoke College, eventually establishing a chair in Art. Helene was a true community leader who gave her time and talents to numerous local organizations. Later in life, Helene embarked on a successful career as a published author. Helene was pre-deceased by her husband Philip, her sisters Thelma Sinderbrand and Suzanne Pinkus. She is survived by her children, Julie Herzig Desnick, M. Thomas Herzig, and Lydia Landesberg, her sister Carolyn Minskoff, brother Dr. Gerald Phillips, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her keen intellect, loving, generous spirit, and sunny good nature will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.



