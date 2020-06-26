JACOBSON--Helene. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and friend, Helene Jacobson. Together with her husband, Ira, the Jacobson family have been fixtures on the Jersey Shore for as long as we can remember. The family business, Brielle Galleries, was well known to generations here in Monmouth County. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ira and the entire Jacobson family. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary





