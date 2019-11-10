RAAB--Helene Barbara. Cherished wife of Selwyn, devoted mother of Marian Carol Raab, loving grandmother to William Raab Goldstein and Ethan Raab Goldstein as well as mother-in-law to Matthew Goldstein, died on October 23 at age 86. Born in Allentown, Pa., she moved with her family to New York in 1943. Graduated with honors from the Bronx High School of Science and CCNY. She was a social worker for New York and The Red Cross as well as an editor for the American Jewish Committee and Mizrachi Women of America. She researched and edited with her husband the books Justice in the Back Room, Mob Lawyer and Five Families. She is also survived by her brother, Bertrand Lurie, and nephews Phillip, David and Richard Lurie.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019