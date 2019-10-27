teNEUES--Hendrik. The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation notes with sadness, the death of Hendrik teNeues on October 9, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Hendrik was a close friend to many of us for more than 25 years and he was the publisher of Robert Mapplethorpe's artworks in several beautiful books including: Mapplethorpe (Danto); Perfection in Form; Mapplethorpe The Complete Flowers, and Mapplethorpe X7. We send our sympathy to his son, Julian, and to his entire family and circle of friends. Michael Ward Stout, President; Dimitri Levas, Vice President; Stewart Shining, Vice President; Burton G. Lipsky, Vice President & Treasurer; Eric R. Johnson, Vice President & Secretary
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019