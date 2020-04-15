ULLMAN--Hendrik Jan. (Hank) of Westhampton, New York passed away peacefully from cancer on April 11, 2020. He was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to the late Emily and Frank Ullman on March 23, 1946. He grew up in Port Washington, New York and spent much of his life with his family in Port Washington. He graduated from Hebron Academy and Boston University, served in the U.S. Army, and spent much of his life in retailing, starting with JC Penney and spending many years with his parents running the Nassau Stores on Long Island. His later business life was focused on the sale of long-term care insurance. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, sons Brian and Eric, Eric's wife Meredith, grandchildren, Brianna, Olivia, Theodore and Cecilia, a brother, Leo, Leo's wife Kay and their four children and nine grandchildren. Hank was a wonderful guy, loved by his family and many, many friends, to whom he brought great joy. His remains will be cremated. A ceremony to honor his life will be scheduled for a later date.



