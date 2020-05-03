HENRI GUERON
GUERON--Henri M., 83, died on Friday, May 1 of Covid-19. Our husband and Papa was a man of limitless intellectual breadth, deep compassion, and fundamental optimism. He loved his family fiercely, and he was the best husband, father, and grandfather anyone could ever hope for. He began his career as a nuclear engineer and concluded it as a lawyer who won countless asylum cases for political refugees who joined him as proud American immigrants. He remembered every book he ever read and every ridge line he ever walked, and we were so lucky to walk them with him, in the Alps, the Tetons, the Hudson Valley, and everywhere in between. And while he lived in and loved New York City and New Paltz, half of his heart was always with our deeply cherished family in France. He is survived by Judy, his beloved wife of 56 years; his daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and Zev and Nicole and Carter; his adored grandchildren, Julien, Charlotte, Alisa, and Shmuel; and more siblings, cousins, and friends than we can name, in France, New York, Jerusalem, and San Francisco. We will all love and miss him forever, and we will gather in his memory when we are able to do so. May his memory be a blessing.


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
