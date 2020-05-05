HENRI GUERON
GUERON--Henri. Beloved and faithful member of our group for many years. He was warm and gracious to all. In our weekly meetings to read Shakespeare's plays aloud, he loved the plays and read beautifully. From time to time he would call our attention to subtle and important points that we missed but that were always tucked into the text at places that he found. He will be sorely missed. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Harvard Club of NYC Shakespeare Group


Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
