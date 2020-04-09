Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRI NASSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NASSER--Henri Ronald. Beloved husband, brother, and uncle, Henri Ronald Nasser died of natural causes on March 21, 2020 in New York City. Born in 1944 to Evelyn and Ezra Nasser, he travelled widely, loved dogs, liked to gamble, drove too fast and had a generous heart. He was a founder of several businesses, including a motorcycle dealership and a hospital supply company, and he partnered in a poker club, but his real passion was tribal art, which he bought and sold in his gallery. He had a childlike sense of wonder and an eye for beautiful objects, which he pursued throughout the world, including summers spent on an island in the Bering Sea trading with the Inuit people. He was devoted to his wife, Diana Loffredo, his sister Merry of Northampton, MA, his brother Andre and wife Lois, his sisters-in-law Linda Loffredo and Geri Hayes and husband Roger, and his nieces and nephews - Julia Nasser, Michael Petegorsky, Chris Rounick, Chris Hayes and Luke Hayes - all of New York City. He claimed to not care much for children but adored, cared for and profoundly influenced the ones in his life. He was one of a kind. After the pandemic ends, there will be a memorial service in his honor.



