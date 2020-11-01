1927 - 2020
Henry A. (Hank) Schwartz
Henry Schwartz, loving husband and father, engineer, business man, and innovator, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 in Valley Stream, NY.
Hank was born in Brooklyn, NY to Irving and Celia Schwartz on September, 8 1927. He went to Stuyvesant High School, and then after a stint as a second lieutenant in the Army, graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute with an electrical engineering degree.
Hank was an entrepreneur and inventor who created various companies that designed telecommunications for major events internationally. One of his companies, Video Techniques, provided innovative microwave and satellite technologies necessary to broadcast television signals throughout the world. As a result of his innovation and engineering expertise, he promoted and broadcast major boxing matches from across the globe, including the Philippines for the Ali-Frazier Thrilla in Manilla, and Zaire for the Ali-Forman Rumble in the Jungle fights.
Hank developed the first TELEMISSION program for Egypt supported by both the United States Government Overseas Private Investor Company (OPIC) and the United Nations International Development Organization. His innovative inventions and patents led to his receiving an honorary doctorate from Brooklyn Polytech.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Constance of Valley Stream, his sister, Blanche Abram of Portland, his children, Ira and Janine of Bethesda, Esther of NYC, and Barry and Maureen of East Rockaway, grandchildren Alexander of Bethesda, Jason and Monica of Melrose, Alison of Tuscaloosa, and great grandchildren, Isabel and Scott of Melrose.
His funeral was held on Oct. 27, 2020 in Beth Moses Cemetery with immediate family members in attendance. A celebration of his life will occur some time in the near future. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.