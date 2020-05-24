The following is from Joe Daniel who produced a couple of documentaries for Harry. It includes two links to short videos.



About five years ago when Roger Vaughan had just finished his wonderful biography, A Strenuous Life of Harry Anderson, I was asked by Mystic Seaport (the publisher) to produce an enhanced iBook version for Apple. It contained several videos I made of Harry including a short film of him shot over just one day at his farm in Nova Scotia, entitled A Day with Harry. That anyone -- especially at 93 years of age! -- could cram so much into one day was remarkable and it spoke volumes to the ceaseless energy and curiosity of this amazing man.



I also shot and included a series of five short interviews between Harry and Roger as they discussed the experience and content of creating his biography. This morning, after hearing of Harry's passing, I went back into my archives and resurrected those videos and have posted them online for all to enjoy and remember our friend. Here they are:



A Day with Harry

https://vimeo.com/417317506



Harry Anderson & Roger Vaughan Interviews

https://vimeo.com/417309943



Knowing Harry was quite a hoot. I loved going to dinner and drinking with him although I was the one who always ended up under the table. He was smart, irascible, stubborn, forever curious, hugely generous, privileged, loyal, old-fashioned but loved new technology, conservative as hell but oddly broad-minded at times. He was committed to enshrining many of his heroes (who so often were also his relatives) into the historic record, and to that end he had more irons-in-the-fire than anyone I ever met. I was truly honored to have been included in bringing some of those to fruition.



We'll truly miss you Harry.



Joseph Daniel

