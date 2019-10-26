Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry B. Davenport. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2019

Henry Bonnell Davenport died peacefully at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born September 10, 1929 as the eldest of Mariana Bonnell and Stephen Rintoul Davenport's four sons, Henry grew up in New York City and Connecticut with his brothers Stephen, Sam, and John.



Henry shared his adult life with his beloved wife of 53 years, Lucy Lothrup Leovy, in New York, Ohio, and Oklahoma. In addition to his work, Henry was active in his church and as a volunteer, supporting youth and those in need. Having just celebrated his 90th birthday with aplomb, Henry still enjoyed going to the gym, discussing current events, singing, playing his harmonica, and having great fun with friends of all ages.



Henry and Lucy's two children, Mariana (named for Henry's mother) and George (named for Lucy's father), and granddaughter Chelsea, will join Henry's brothers, sisters-by-marriage, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors for a celebration of Henry's life and spirit. The service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. John's Church, 155 Milton Street, in Brooklyn, New York, followed by a reception in the church hall.



Henry was and always will be loved and cherished by many. He brought humor and wit to every day; loved and cared deeply for family, friends, and strangers; and died as he lived: gently, with grace.

