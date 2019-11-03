Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY BRICKELL. View Sign Service Information Congregational Church 1845 Northern Blvd Manhasset, NY 11030 Memorial service 2:00 PM Congregational Church of Manhasset Send Flowers Obituary

BRICKELL--Henry. Henry Mitchell Brickell of Plandome, NY, died Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, and educated at Ohio State, University of Chicago, and Columbia, Dr. Brickell was passionate about improving education. He created a unique system for organizing policies, regulations, and bylaws of school districts, published in 1957 as the Davies-Brickell System and widely used today. He became assistant superintendent of schools in Manhasset, NY, and wrote the seminal study Organizing New York State for Educational Change, which helped the state become a leader in K-12 education. In 1973, he formed Policy Studies in Education and as its CEO continued to advise the federal government, states, and hundreds of educational institutions across the U.S for 40 more years. He is mourned by his wife, Mary (Daly) Brickell, four children and 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and four great-grandsons. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 3, at 2:00pm, at the Congregational Church of Manhasset. He will be interred in Yazoo City, MS. Donations may be made to Manhasset Student Aid Association.



