COBB--Henry N. The board and staff of The Architectural League mourn the death of architect Henry N. Cobb. Harry loved everything about architecture, including the inescapable need to reconcile the liberating freedom of art and the ethical imperatives of designing buildings for use. Harry served on the board of the League for many years, was a frequent juror, an enthusiastic supporter of promising young architects, the recipient of our President's Medal -- and our good friend. With dignity, wit, and a deep sense of humanity, he elevated us all. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife Joan, daughters Sara, Emma, and Pamela, and his granddaughters Julia, Elizabeth, and Elsie. Paul Lewis, President; Rosalie Genevro, Executive Director



