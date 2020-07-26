HENRY DAVIS

DAVIS -- Henry Richard. Dick Davis, as he was known to all, died on July 9, 2020, in his Boca Raton home. He was 92. Born June 21, 1928, in Yonkers, NY to William and Florence Davis, he attended The Horace Mann School and Syracuse University, and served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps in Japan during the Korean War. In South Florida, he pioneered in-depth stock market reporting with daily radio and television broadcasts and a column in The Miami Herald. He later founded The Dick Davis Digest, an investment newsletter, and at the age of 80, published his book on investing, "The Dick Davis Dividend." He taught courses and gave lectures, and stayed close with childhood friends from his beloved Camp Mooween. He was predeceased by his older brother Robert. He is survived by twin sister Eleanor Eisenberg, children Jeffrey (Risa) and Ellen, and grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua, Zachary, Jonathan, Daniel and Gabrielle, all of whom will miss him deeply.





