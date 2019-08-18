HAWLEY--Henry Houston III. Retired curator at The Cleveland Museum of Art, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home in Chagrin Falls, OH. A Dallas native, Mr. Hawley attended Highland Park High School and Southern Methodist University. He earned degrees from Stanford University, The University of Delaware, and Harvard University. He served as a Winterthur Fellow for two years. Mr. Hawley joined the staff of Cleveland Museum of Art in 1960. An internationally recognized expert on European ceramics and English and French furniture, Mr. Hawley authored over 70 publications, organized numerous notable exhibitions, and acquired significant pieces for the museum's collection. Mr. William Griswald, Director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, lauded his eye and acute ability to recognize obscure objects and their importance for the museum's collection. Mr. Hawley's knowledge shaped the direction and scope of the departments he headed and that of the entire museum. Mr. Hawley's tenure as curator of Decorative Arts and Sculpture brilliantly focused attention on the Cleveland Museum's collection. Mr. Hawley served as Executive Editor of Cleveland Studies in the History of Art. He also filled the position as an adjunct professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Mr. Hawley was a recipient of the Robert G. Smith Award for the Decorative Arts Society. He was a life member of the College Art Association and a member of the Society of Architectural Historians. George Vassos, his partner and spouse of 56 years, joined Mr. Hawley as they traveled extensively to research and discover important works for the Cleveland Museum of Art and their private collection. Funeral services were held in Cleveland, followed by a reception at The Cleveland Museum of Art. Please consider honoring Mr. Hawley with a gift to The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Dallas Museum of Art or The Art Song Festival at The Cleveland Institute of Music.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 18, 2019