HENRY LAMOUR

LAMOUR--Henry Michael, Born May 12, 1934 in Manhattan to Henry and Lillian passed away on June 23, 2020 peacefully at home in his beloved New York at the age of 86. He is now at peace with his cherished wife of 55 years, Grace who preceded him in death in 2012 and his dear brother Roger who passed in 2006. He is survived by his loving children, daughter Dr. Jacqueline Lamour, son Henry F. and his wife Joanne Lamour, daughter Tiffany and her husband Edgar Nouss, dearest grandchildren Andrew, Victoria, Henry, Heather, Te'a, and Tyler and beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Henry will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Graduate of St. Lawrence University in New York and Juris Doctor degree recipient from Fordham University in Manhattan, Henry will be remembered as a distinguished trial lawyer for Con Edison for over two decades, a US Army Colonel and Airborne Ranger, Army fixed wing and rotary wing gunship aviator, Korean War veteran, New York City Police Officer, collegiate athlete and life teacher. We are so blessed that you touched our lives in all the beautiful ways you did. The world is a better place because of you. Our loss is immeasurable. A visitation will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY on Monday, June 29th from 4-6pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 10am at The Church of St. Monica at 413 East 79th Street with interment to follow at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Queens, New York.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
2122883500
