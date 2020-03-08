NICKOL--Henry A. Hank Nickol passed peacefully at the age of 88 on February 27, 2020. Hank, a loving husband, father, grandfather, was also a successful automobile executive. He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic that was second only to a devotion to family. Hank's distinguished career included 43 years at Ford Motor Company. When he retired from Ford, he was Vice President Vehicle Operations, which included responsibility for all Ford Assembly and Stamping plants in North America. Previously he had responsibility for Ford North American engine, transmission and casting plants and their operations. Hank began his Ford career as a co-op student in 1953, and rapidly progressed through management positions in research, advance engineering, emissions compliance, powertrain engineering and then to general management. As an advance engineer, he was responsible for engine and brake cooling systems and wind tunnel testing. His recommended vehicle designs significantly improved the engine and brake cooling functions so critical to Ford's win at the 24 hour Le Mans race, made famous in the recent movie Ford v Ferrari. Hank was fortunate to have lived a full life with family and loved by two women, his present wife of 22 years, Patricia "Pat" (nee Hurford), and his first wife, the late Marilyn (nee Kent). Hank was the loving father of Meredith (Daniel Higgins), Geoffrey (Robert Blackford), Michele Martin, Michael Martin (Leslie Jackson), and the late Kent Nickol (Barbara Palazzolo). He was also the proud grandfather of Sailor, Jackson, Charles, Bodey and Quinn Martin and Matthew Higgins. Hank lived life with no regrets. There will be a celebration of life his life at Holy Name Catholic Church located in Birmingham, MI, at a date to be determined. View obituary and share memories at: www.AJDesmond.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020