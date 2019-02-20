POLLAK--Henry II, aged 96, peacefully passed away February 15, 2019 at home in White Plains, NY. Survived by Jean deBeer Pollak, devoted wife of 70 years, four of his five sons and their wives: Tom (Meri), Bill (Georgia), John (Susan), Steve (Leslie), and June Wallace, widow of his son, Dick; 11 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren; sister, Lois Broder of Tinton Falls, NJ. Son of the late Lucile and Maurice Pollak of New York City and West Long Branch, NJ. A man of many talents, quick wit, ready humor. Graduate of the Taft School and Yale University. During WWII, he served in the army in New Guinea and Pacific theatre in Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Third generation President and Chairman of importing firm, Henry Pollak Inc. (Pollak Import/Export). Dedicated to his community, he served 50 years on the Board of White Plains Hospital, six years as its Chairman of the Board, and 18 years on the Board of Jewish Home Life Care Sarah Neuman Center. A numismatist driven by love of history he started collecting ancient and early American coins as a young man, authoring "Coinage and Conflict" on historic significance of images stamped on coins over the past 2,000 years. Prolific painter, author of family history books and bridge player. Summered over 40 years at Point Breeze in Wolfeboro, NH. Member of Sunningdale Country Club. His love and enjoyment of his close expanding family will remain his greatest legacy. The funeral on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11am at Congregation Kol Ami, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Plains Hospital, 41 East Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019