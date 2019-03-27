Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY RIORDAN. View Sign

RIORDAN--Henry P. The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP mourn the passing of their partner, colleague and friend, Henry P. Riordan. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Aileen, their family, and all of those fortunate enough to have known him. Mr. Riordan joined Cravath in 1950, became a partner in 1961 and retired in 1988. His corporate clients included Kuhn Loeb, Salomon Brothers and the Ford Foundation, and he was widely considered one of the leading railroad finance lawyers of his day. Born in New York, New York, Mr. Riordan attended Fordham University before joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He served until 1946, with roles as a Chief of the Radio Section and as a Staff Sergeant. While in service, Mr. Riordan attended the Biarritz American University in France. He received an LL.B. cum laude from Fordham University School of Law in 1949, where he was an Editor of the Law Review. Throughout his career, Mr. Riordan was a member of the New York City Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the Fordham Law Alumni Association. In his nearly forty years at Cravath, he was known as a gifted corporate lawyer, but also as a trusted teacher and mentor, advising generations of Cravath attorneys who benefitted from his guidance and intellect. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019

