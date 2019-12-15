SAFRAN--Henry Wolff, Died peacefully at home in Winkfield, England on December 11, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by Ordell, his loving wife of 58 years and by his sister, Susan Hermanos. He was an adoring father to three sons, Bill, Peter and Tad. And a cherished grandfather to four grandchildren, Lou Lou, Zoe, Marcus and Oliver. Henry was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Phyllis and Ira Safran. He graduated from The Peddie School and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He worked at Lehman Brothers in New York before moving to London in 1972 to open the office for the stockbrokerage company Bache Halsey Stuart. It was supposed to be just a two year assignment in London. But England became their home and they have lived there ever since. Henry was a life-long collector of mechanical banks, stamps, watches, classic cars and llamas. He was also an avid croquet player and represented America at an international level. His legendary sense of humor, modesty and intelligence will be sorely missed by his wide circle of friends, including his loyal Jack Russell dogs, named Jack and Russell. A contribution can be made in Henry's memory to: Temple Beth Mordecai, 224 High Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861, which was built by Henry's great-grandfather, Henry Wolff, in 1897.



