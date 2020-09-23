SAGE--Henry W., Jr., of Vero Beach, FL passed away suddenly on September 16, 2020. Born on December 24, 1939, in New York City, he was always a New Yorker at heart. He served in the Air Force, worked on Wall Street, and sold real estate during his life. He had a passion for riding which took him all over the world. He will be missed by all who loved him: Leslie Campbell; his two children, Christina Quigley and Henry Sage, III; and his brother Andrew G.C. Sage. His grandchildren will forever remember his humor: William and Isabella Quigley; and Henry, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Sage. A private memorial will be held at a later date.





