SATTERTHWAITE--Henry Bristol, of Norwalk, CT died peacefully on Sunday, March 10th at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. He was the beloved husband of Anne Stambaugh Satterthwaite. Born in Washington, DC on October 16, 1941, his early years were spent in Europe as his father was a U.S. Career Diplomat. He graduated from St. James School in Hagerstown, MD in 1960 and from Yale University in 1964, where he was in ROTC. As a Lieutenant JG First Class, Hank did two tours of duty in Vietnam. While Hank worked for IBM, he and his family spent four wonderful years living in Paris, and skiing in the Alps. He had a career in Information Technology, founding and heading the consulting division of Gartner, traveling the world for Anderson Consulting and then working for several private companies. Hank served on the Board and then as Chairman of the Homeless Shelter in Stamford, CT (now Pacific House), and he was on the Boards of The American School of Paris and St. James School. Aside from Anne, his wife of 39 years, Hank will be missed by his two children and two step children, and his adoring 13 grandchildren, and many more family members and friends. His funeral will be held at St. John Roman Catholic Church in Darien on Thursday, April 4th at 10am.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019