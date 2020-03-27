HENRY SEEGERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY SEEGERS.
Service Information
Riverside-Nassau North Chapel
55 North Station Plaza
Great Neck, NY
11021
(516)-487-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEEGERS--Henry, 71 of Port Washington, NY passed away March 25. Loving husband to Eva, devoted father of Bryan and his wife Johanna. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Eliza and Sydney. Loving brother of Mary Getchell and her husband Steve. Caring brother-in-law to Andrew and Dorothy Clair, Bernard Clair and Michelle Dunn and his nieces and nephews Michael, Ali, Jackie, Jonathan, Sandra, Sylena, Steve and Lori. Fondly known as NYTAXGUY and caring friend to many.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Great Neck, NY   (516) 487-9600
funeral home direction icon