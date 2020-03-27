SEEGERS--Henry, 71 of Port Washington, NY passed away March 25. Loving husband to Eva, devoted father of Bryan and his wife Johanna. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Eliza and Sydney. Loving brother of Mary Getchell and her husband Steve. Caring brother-in-law to Andrew and Dorothy Clair, Bernard Clair and Michelle Dunn and his nieces and nephews Michael, Ali, Jackie, Jonathan, Sandra, Sylena, Steve and Lori. Fondly known as NYTAXGUY and caring friend to many.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2020