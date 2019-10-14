Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEIWATZ-Henry, 88, of Wayne, New Jersey, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, due to complications from diabetes and kidney failure. He donated his body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry in Hanover, Maryland, for research.



Born in New York City, Henry graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, then attended Cornell and Yale Universities, majoring in physics, with graduate studies in electrostatics and electrodynamics.



Soon after graduation, Henry moved to Chicago, getting a research job with IIT Research Institute, conducting research in his chosen fields of electrostatics and electron ballistics, for entities such as IBM Watson Center, Philip Morris, Westinghouse (NV), Emory University, and government entities such as the Atomic Energy Commission.



Some of the research conducted at IITRI was groundbreaking and resulted in a 1969 patent on measurement techniques of microscopic dielectric properties of insulators, on a point-by-point basis, using electron beam scanning techniques. More remarkable, the techniques included the ability to determine, non-destructively, the breakdown voltage of an insulator and location of breakdown!



Henry's scanning work caught the attention of Dr. Robert Egan of Emory University who specialized in mammogram reading techniques. Henry's team at IITRI worked with Dr. Egan to develop an automated scanning system allowing radiologists to more accurately detect breast cancer on mammograms using Dr. Egan's methods which approached 95% true positive!



Henry's research after IITRI was applied mostly in medicine and manufacturing processes. He was awarded seven patents in radar absorption, radiation dosimetry methods, and a retarding field spectrometer.



His dosimetry work contributed to the development of safety devices to protect employees who work today in nuclear energy, nuclear medicine, and radiology. Henry's work and patents also had broader application to radiation sensors used in manufacturing products sensitive to ionizing radiation, such as film.



Henry was a great man, though he lived simply, quietly, without ostentation. Born to Joseph and Fannie Kempner Seiwatz on January 27, 1931, he had one older brother, Leo, now deceased. He was raised in the tradition of the New York City Socialist Jewish community - rejecting religion and social orthodoxy of all types, and intellectually and verbally seeking truth according to the highest standards of rationality. Henry was a deeply ethical man.



Henry loved and had an aptitude for philosophical debate, but he decided to major in physics, to seek truth and practicality!



Henry's greatest love and passion - apart from his first wife, Ruth (whom he lost after together battling Hodgkin's Disease for 10 years) - was ballet.



The lyrical beauty of dance moved his spirit. Henry always said he would have much preferred being a dancer!



Before World War II, Henry's father and uncles fled from Poland to the U.S., Argentina, and Russia. After retirement, Henry sponsored many of his cousins and their families for U.S. citizenship.



Henry was a scientist, philosopher, ethicist, dear husband, and good friend. He loved beauty of all types.



He is sorely missed by his friend of 77 years, Claudewell Thomas; his family; friends; and loves of his life.

