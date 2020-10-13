SHYER--Henry. With a heavy heart and great sadness, the family of Henry Shyer mourns his passing on October 10, 2020. Henry was born in New York City on September 5, 1933 to Rose and Joseph Shyer. He spent his entire working career at his family business, Zyloware Eyewear. Henry touched the lives of so many. He was very active in various eyeglass industry organizations and charities, past president of Ridgeway Country Club, a member of both Brae Burn Country Club and Frenchman's Creek, and a beloved congregant of Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester. Henry is survived by his wife, Bonnie, children, Lori Glick (Steven), Jamie Shyer (Sara), Samantha Shyer, and his eight grandchildren. A kind and generous man, he will be missed by so many worldwide. Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a private funeral; however, will plan on a memorial/life- celebration when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in Henry's memory to Prevent Blindness America, Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester, or any charity of your choosing.





