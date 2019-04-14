SOSLAND--Rabbi Henry Adler, of New City, New York passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, April 12, surrounded by his loving family. Rabbi Sosland was the revered spiritual leader, teacher and driving force behind the New City Jewish Center from the time of his ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1958. He was raised in Kansas City, graduated from Harvard College in 1953, and is the author of A Guide for Preachers on Composing and Delivering Sermons (JTS, 1987). He will be remembered for his warmth, scholarship, knowledge of Torah and devotion to the Rockland County community. He is survived by his beloved wife Judy, children Morton (Esther Deblinger Sosland), Rachel and Abigail (Daryl Mazlish), grandchildren Arielle (Nathan Rubin) and Sarah. Funeral Monday, April 15 at 11am at New City Jewish Center.



