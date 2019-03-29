STERN--Henry. The Central Park Conservancy and its Board of Trustees mourn the loss of Henry Stern. An ex officio member of the Board from 1983 to 1990 and from 1994 to 2002, during his tenures as NYC Parks Commissioner, Mr. Stern was instrumental to the Conservancy's successful partnership with the City of New York to restore and manage Central Park. His leadership improved the quality of green spaces across the city. Mr. Stern's inimitable passion and enthusiasm will be profoundly missed. Elizabeth W. Smith, President & CEO, Central Park Conservancy Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019