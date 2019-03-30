STERN--Henry J., aged 30,647 days. We cherish the memory of a husband, father and grandfather. He was a man for all species. Funeral services at Park East Synagogue, 163 East 67 St., March 31 at 11am. Shiva on April 1 and 2 at Park East; 164 East 68 St. 7-9pm. Donations in his honor may be made to (historichousetrust.org); (cityparksfoundation.org). Peggy, Jared and Kenan Stern
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2019