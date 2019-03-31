STERN--Henry. The board and staff of City Parks Foundation mourn the loss of Henry Stern, a dedicated advocate and believer in parks for the city and for the people. Thirty years ago, Henry saw the need to allow everyday New Yorkers to help care for and support their neighborhood parks, giving life to City Parks Foundation. Our deepest sympathies to the Stern family. John Troubh, Chairman; David Moore and Jean Troubh, Executive Chairs; Heather Lubov, Executive Director
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY STERN.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019