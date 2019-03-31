STERN--Henry. The Historic House Trust mourns the passing of NYC Parks Commissioner Henry Stern. Influential in HHT's founding, Stern remained devoted to New York City's historic houses over the past 30 years. Warmly eccentric and provocative, Stern was a devoted public servant of great accomplishment. Join HHT in remembering his passion and whimsy. The Stern family requests that donations in his memory be made via: www.historichousetrust.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019