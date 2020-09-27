1/
HENRY STERNBERG
STERNBERG--Henry, died peacefully on September 23rd surrounded by his family at the age of 89. Beloved husband to Elizabeth, cherished father to Ken, Rick, and Jo-Ann and adored grandfather to eight wonderful grandchildren. He graduated from Polytech Institute with a masters in engineering, and a law degree from New York Law School. For 30 years he practiced law in NYC and established himself as an expert in patent and copyright law ultimately retiring from Darby & Darby. Henry adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. Family was by far the most important thing in his life and his kindness, love and respect for all helped shape all our lives. For full obituary go to JJFFH.com


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
