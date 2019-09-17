Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Urbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1963 - 2019

We are grief stricken to announce that Henry Urbach, our beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, husband and partner succumbed to Late Onset Bipolar Disorder early Saturday morning, September 14th. Henry was famously a great mentor, teacher and a prolific innovator. He was also articulate, sweet, stylish and kind though toward the end it was not always easy to feature his wisdom, playfulness and generosity as his illness took hold. Then again, Henry never did anything half way.



Raised in Flemington, New Jersey, Henry studied history and theory of architecture at Princeton University and completed two master's degrees: one in architectural design at Columbia and the other in history and theory of architecture at Princeton. He debuted his pioneering gallery Henry Urbach Architecture in 1997 at the Gramercy Art fair featuring an installation by LO/TEK who later designed his 26th street space as well as the gallery of his best friend and sidekick, Sara Meltzer. Henry Urbach Architecture forged a bridge between contemporary art and architecture that led to over 55 exhibitions that are celebrated in a collection of gallery announcements designed by Christiaan Kuypers that were an event in themselves.



Henry joined SFMOMA in 2006 as the Helen Hilton Raiser Curator of Architecture and Design. Among his favorite exhibitions were 246 And Counting…, a presentation of recent acquisitions that examined the backstory of museum practice, and How Wine Became Modern a collaboration with Diller, Scofidio + Renfro.



Henry returned to the East Coast to direct The Phillip Johnson Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut in 2012 where he launched an ambitious series of interventions to reanimate the site, most memorably collaborating with Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya on Veil, a fog installation that periodically wrapped the iconic modern house in an ephemeral cloud of mist.



Late Onset Bipolar Disorder is a variant of bipolar illness that first manifests in the early fifties, responsive to a confluence of genetics, brain functioning and environmental factors. Henry became chronically and severely depressed in 2013 and fought desperately to hold on to a sense of life's bounty. During the first manic episode in 2015, Henry's career came to a crashing halt. He moved to Tel Aviv during a second manic episode in 2015 and slowly rebuilt a life that involved teaching and curating at the Bezalal Academy of Art.





Henry was supported throughout by his loving parents, Sol and Ada Urbach, siblings, Barbara and Michael Lissner and David and Zipora Urbach and their families, his husband and partner of 35 years, Stephen Hartman, partner of two years, Ronen Amir and loving network of friends, colleagues and mental health professionals who cared for him till the end including Shimshon Widoger, Ilan Amir and Adrienne Harris to whom we are forever grateful.



Following a private funeral, friends and family will gather at the Lissner home, 113 Hoover Drive, Cresskill, New Jersey from 5:30 to 8:30, on Thursday, September 19th. All are welcome to attend.



Donations to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, are greatly appreciated.



