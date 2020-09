Or Copy this URL to Share

Van AMERINGEN--Henry, 90, died at home on September 10, 2020. He worked for International Flavors and Fragrances for many years and also served on the Board of Directors. Henry devoted his life to supporting HIV/AIDS, LGBT, and mental health issues. He is survived by his spouse, T. Eric Galloway, and six nieces and nephews. Donations can be made in Henry's honor to Fountain House or LAMBDA Legal Defense Fund.





