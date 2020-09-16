VAN AMERINGEN--Henry. The Alpha Workshops community mourns the loss of our friend, Henry. One of our earliest supporters, he helped us create a place where HIV/AIDS was neither a secret nor a focus, and where those affected by that crisis could be creative and useful. For over 25 years, Henry helped Alpha change the lives of hundreds of men and women, encouraging us to grow as an organization and community. We will miss our friend, who championed our cause and was a mentor to so many.





