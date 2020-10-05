1/1
Henry van Ameringen
The Fountain House community mourns the loss of Henry van Ameringen, a remarkable philanthropist and long-time Fountain House supporter, who served more than half a century on its Board of Directors. Henry died in September at the age of 89. In addition to his dedication to empowering those who live with mental illness, Henry was a giant in the LGBTQ community. At a time when we as a nation are turning necessary and delayed attention to systemic racism, it is notable that Henry recognized the disparate racial impact on the LGBTQ community as well as among those with mental illness. Henry was one of the most generous donors to LGBTQ causes in the US and his giving focused on those under-represented, on people of color, and on those who had the least access to power.

In addition to his Fountain House service, Henry served on the board of the van Ameringen Foundation, a family foundation that deals with mental health and mental illness in the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and as co-chair of the Board of Directors of In The Life Media, the award-winning nationally televised newsmagazine about LGBTQ people. With his husband, Eric Galloway, he served as co-founder and trustee of Galvan Foundation, a personal foundation using an innovative approach to community economic development and grantmaking to challenge poverty and inequality in Hudson, NY, which they visited on weekends since 2001.

Henry was the son of Hedwig van Ameringen and Arnold Louis van Ameringen; the brother of Lily Auchincloss and Patricia Kind. His niece Alex Herzan is the President of the Lily Auschincloss Foundation, and also serves on the board of Fountain House. Henry retired from International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) as European Vice-President in charge of fragrance marketing. He was a graduate of the Georgetown School of Foreign Service.

Fountain House members, staff and Board know that Henry's spirit remains with us, celebrating our hopes and successes, which he cheered on for so long.

Published in New York Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
