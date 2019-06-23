Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGONA--Henry "Hank." American artist and author (born October 24, 1929) died on May 23, 2019 of natural causes. He was 89. As a painter, printmaker, and Illustrator, Virgona is represented in many museums and collections including the MET, Smithsonian, Butler Institute of Art, Museum of the City of New York, NY Transit Museum, and the NYC Public Library. His commercial work was featured in many major publications including the New York Times, Harper's, and Fortune, earning him a Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators. His studio was based in Union Square, NYC from 1960 to 2019. He had more than two dozen one-man shows including the New York Transit Museum (1992) based on his sketches of NYC subway riders and the Salmagundi Club in NYC (2018). He is the author and illustrator of the timeless political satire book, "The System Works: The Random Etchings and Notes of Hank Virgona" with an introduction by journalist Pete Hamill (DaCapo Press, New York, 1977). Virgona was the subject of the 2018 award-winning documentary "Nothing Changes: Art for Hank's Sake." He is survived by his nieces and nephews, John Virgona, Barbara and Steven Kaplowitz, Kristyanna Virgona, Maria and Bruce Barone, Christina and Mitchell Nathanson, Victoria Virgona and eight grandnieces/nephews. Virgona's art can be viewed at



