PLEVER--Herb. 95, husband of Sylvia (died in 2018); father of Terry Kalb (Paul) and Steve Plever (Ginna); grandpa of Joanna (Gabe), Ben, Joe, Louise; great-grandpa of Noah, died on September 9. He was a WWII vet, lawyer, and civil activist in Rochdale Village. Herb had passion for social justice, Italy, opera, folk dancing. He co-founded NY Bromeliad Society, wrote its journal, and was a trustee of Bromeliad Society International. Donations: ACLU.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 12, 2019