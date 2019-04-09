ROTHMAN--Herb, age 73, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 47 years of Harriet Rothman, devoted brother and uncle to Marion, Randi, Suzy, and Richard respectively. Talent Manager at American Talent Management, where he fostered fledgling acting careers for clients who held him in the highest esteem and for whom they felt great affection. He will be sorely missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERB ROTHMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019