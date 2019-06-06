SANDLER--Herb. The Board of Directors and staff of the American Civil Liberties Union mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague Herb Sandler. Herb's philanthropy reflected a deep and wide-ranging desire to see that every American is given a chance to rise to his or her potential. He defended the principles of fairness and equality -- the foundation of the American dream -- by protecting civil liberties, supporting bipartisan journalism, and advancing health care and education. Together with his devoted late wife Marion, he made a vital difference to the issues that he cared about. In 2008, Herb and Marion were hailed by The New York Times as "self-made philanthropists" in an article that took note of how they applied their storied business acumen to their grant-making philosophy. As the article also noted, they were more interested in results than in personal recognition. But for those who knew them, the Sandlers were leading lights in the philanthropic community, known not only for supporting but for living their deeply held principles. The Sandler Foundation has provided over $51 million to the ACLU over the last 18 years. We extend our deepest condolences to the Sandler family.



