BERMAN--Herbert Passed away on May 19th in Armonk, NY where he recently moved to be closer to his family. Herb is survived by his wife, Eleanor, to whom he was married for over 32 years as well as his son Stephen (Amy) and his stepchildren Andy (Liz) Barbash and Laurie Barbash (Maureen). He was predeceased by his first wife, Rochelle and his son Alan (Elaine). He is also survived by his granddaughters Julie Wiesen (Douglas) and Cheryl. There will be a graveside funeral service at Cedar Park Cemetery in Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, May 22 at 12pm.



